92 people injured in clashes with police in Catalonia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. 92 people were injured in clashes between the Police and protesters in the Spanish region of Catalonia, the medical services said, BBC reports.

23 law enforcement officers of Mossos d՚Esquadra are among the injured. At least 9 people were arrested.

The protests broke out after Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont was taken into custody in Germany. They were held outside the representation of the Spanish government in Catalonia, the German consulate in Barcelona, and etc.

Puigdemont, who is wanted in Spain for sedition and rebellion, was detained by German police acting on a European arrest warrant.

Puigdemont was detained while crossing from Denmark on his way to Belgium, where he has been living in self-imposed exile since Catalonia's parliament unilaterally declared independence from Spain in October.

