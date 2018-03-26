At least 48 dead in fire at shopping mall in Russia’s Kemerovo

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. At least 48 people died in a fire at the shopping mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo, the Russian emergencies ministry said, TASS reports.

“11 more bodies were found in the fire at the cinema part. Deaths of 48 people have been confirmed”, the representative of the operative emergencies headquarters said. Search for 16 people is underway. At least 9 of the victims are children. The representative said the fire has been extinguished in the shopping mall.

11 people have been hospitalized.

Kemerovo will declare mourning in coming days for the memory of the shopping mall fire victims.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in central Kemerovo erupted on Sunday on the top floor of the four-storey building engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters.

Twenty people were rescued from the blaze and about 100 were evacuated.

A criminal investigation has been launched.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



