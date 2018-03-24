Armenia Police conduct investigation on production of Coca Cola, Fanta Orange and Fanta Exotic fake drinks

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The State Service for Food Safety of Armenia’s ministry of agriculture reported to the Police about the discovery of production of soft drinks with counterfeit trademarks of Coca Cola, Fanta Orange and Fanta Exotic.

Edgar Janoyan – head of communication, analysis and media department of the Police, told Armenpress that investigation was launched based on these reports, the amounts of the damage caused are being clarified.

Spokesperson of the State Service for Food Safety Nvard Arakelyan told Armenpress that the fake products were discovered in January, after that they have been completely collected from the market.

“The information to clarify the source of the fraud or all possible illegal actions has been transmitted to different relevant structures, including the law enforcement agencies. The Police conduct investigation”, she said.

According to media reports, the talk is about more than 3000 bottles of counterfeit drinks, but the State Service for Food Safety didn’t mention concrete numbers.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan