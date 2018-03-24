Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 March

Armenian football team’s starting lineup for friendly match with Estonia announced


YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The starting lineup of Armenia’s national football team for the friendly match with the Estonian team has been announced, reports Armenpress.

The Armenian team will start the match with the following composition:

Goalkeeper – Aram Hayrapetyan

Defenders – Varazdat Haroyan, Hayk Ishkhanyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan and Gagik Daghbashyan

Midfielders – Rumyan Hovsepyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gevorg Ghazaryan

Strikers – Gegham Kadimyan and Artyom Simonyan

