Armenian football team’s starting lineup for friendly match with Estonia announced
YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The starting lineup of Armenia’s national football team for the friendly match with the Estonian team has been announced, reports Armenpress.
The Armenian team will start the match with the following composition:
Goalkeeper – Aram Hayrapetyan
Defenders – Varazdat Haroyan, Hayk Ishkhanyan, Kamo Hovhannisyan and Gagik Daghbashyan
Midfielders – Rumyan Hovsepyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gevorg Ghazaryan
Strikers – Gegham Kadimyan and Artyom Simonyan
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
