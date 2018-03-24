There is significant difference in level of playing of Armenian and Azerbaijani football teams, says Belarusian goalkeeper

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Alyaksandr Hutar, goalkeeper of Belarus’ national football team, made comparisons between the Armenian and Azerbaijani national teams, Armenpress reports.

Defeating the Azerbaijani team 1-0, the goalkeeper of the Belarus team said there is a significant difference in the level of playing of the national teams of Armenia and Azerbaijan, giving the advantage to the Armenian team.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan are incomparable, the evidence of this are the recorded points. Armenians were playing fast and sharp, but Azerbaijanis managed only to keep the ball”, Alyaksandr Hutar said.

Last year in November the Armenian national team defeated the Belarus team 4-1.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan