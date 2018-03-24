Ambassador Smbatyan delivers report titled ‘Armenia and Europe: Look to the Future’ in Potsdam’s Lepsius House-Museum

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan on March 22 delivered a report titled ‘Armenia and Europe: Look to the Future’ in the Johannes Lepsius House-Museum in Potsdam, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The event was attended by representatives of German scientific circles, diplomats and journalists.

In his report the Ambassador touched upon the Armenian history, rich culture, international recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Speaking about Armenia’s positive cooperation experience with the European family, the Ambassador noted that Armenia, maintaining its strategic allied relations with Russia, can be exemplary in terms of the use of “both, and” principle in foreign policy.

After delivering the report the Ambassador answered questions of the meeting participants.

