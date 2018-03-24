Unpredictable developments in Afrin give rise to concern about Armenians in Syria, says expert on Turkish studies

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. No one of the international and regional players reacts to the ongoing military operations in Syria’s Afrin and this is concerning, expert on Turkish studies Anush Hovhannisyan told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“This shows that the Syrian crisis has become a test field for this changing policy”, she said.

According to Hovhannisyan, nobody, in fact, is interested in the Syrian crisis and no one is going to adhere to its promises.

“Turkey, in fact, carries out a military operation or occupies the territory of a neighbor state, and implements this with the silent consent of Russia and the US”, Anush Hovhannisyan said.

As for the main operations in Afrin, the expert on Turkish studies highlighted two issues:

“The first one is what Turkey is going to do after Afrin, will it stop or move forward, how will be the relations with the US, Russia and other regional players in connection with the Operation Olive Branch. The second issue, which is also very important, is how Erdogan will capitalize his victory in his inner-political life”, Anush Hovhannisyan said, reminding that the Turkish authorities announce that the operation will not end only with Afrin.

Hovhannisyan is confident that with its inner-Islamist trends Turkey will clash also with Iran, although now they are situational allies on Syria. Given these developments, Anush Hovhannisyan says it’s impossible not to worry about the fate of Armenians in Syria as the developments of events are unpredictable. She said there are doubts that despite the seeming stabilization and political talks there is a danger that this war is endless. She urged also not to forget the Azerbaijani factor.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan