Japanese PM to visit Russia on May 26

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg in late May, Russian deputy prime minister Olga Golodets said during the meeting with Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry Hiroshige Seko in Osaka.

“At the moment we are preparing for Mr. Abe’s visit which will launch in Moscow on May 26 and will end in St. Petersburg”, the deputy PM said.

Olga Golodets informed that during 2017 four meetings of the Russian and Japanese leaders were held.



