Matenadaran’s permanent and temporary exhibits will be open also on Sundays
YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The permanent and temporary exhibits of the Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts, will be open also on Sundays given the growing trends of tourist flows in Armenia, the Matenadaran said, Armenpress reports.
The exhibits will be open for visitors at 10:00-17:00.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
