Armenian national football team holds last training ahead of Estonia friendly match

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team held the last training in the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium ahead of the friendly match with the national team of Estonia, Armenpress reports.

The Football Federation of Armenia released the training video.

Armenia-Estonia friendly match will be held on March 24 at 18:00 in the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

