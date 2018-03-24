Russia doesn’t consider possibility of recalling its Ambassador to UK

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia doesn’t consider the possibility of recalling its Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko to the UK for consultations over the poisoning case of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

“No”, the source said in response to the question whether the Russian side considers the possibility of recalling its Ambassador.

Earlier The Times reported 20 European countries are going to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case.

