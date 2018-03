Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs to pay official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn will arrive in Armenia on an official visit on March 27-28, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Jean Asselborn will be received by President Serzh Sargsyan.

He will also have a meeting in the Armenian Parliament.

On Mach 27 ministers Edward Nalbandian and Jean Asselborn will hold talks which will be followed by a joint press conference summing up their results.

