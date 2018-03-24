Azerbaijani forces made 150 ceasefire violations, applied UAV in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. During the period from March 18 to 24, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime nearly 150 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing more than 3500 shots at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of the Artsakh Republic told Armenpress.

In addition to the aforementioned violations, the Azerbaijani side applied UAV on March 19 at the north-eastern direction of the line of contact aimed at conducting reconnaissance flights, however, the UAV was detected on time and downed by the Defense Army forces.

The Defense Army forces continue maintaining full control in the frontline and take necessary steps to organize the reliable protection of the military posts.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan