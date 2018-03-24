NSW Armenia-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group adopts resolution declaring solidarity with Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The New South Wales (NSW) Armenia - Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group has passed a resolution, declaring the cross-party collective's solidarity with the Republic of Artsakh and its people's right to self-determination, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The resolution was adopted based on the meeting results between members of the NSW Armenia - Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Republic of Artsakh's visiting Minister of State Arayik Harutyunyan.

The resolution, in particular, states that the Legislative Council of New South Wales in 2012 recognized the right to self-determination of all peoples including those of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh and called on the Commonwealth Government to officially recognize the independence of the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh and strengthen Australia's relationship with Artsakh and its citizens.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group stands in solidarity with the 2012 resolution by the Legislative Council, including to recognize the right to self-determination of people in Artsakh.

