20 European countries to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Up to 20 European countries are going to expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning case of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, The Times reports.

The “unprecedented expel stage” will launch on Monday.

The Times writes that among these 20 countries there can be France, Germany, Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Earlier it was reported that the EU leaders agreed to recall their Ambassador from Moscow for consultations over Skripal’s case.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk said the EU leaders agreed with the UK that Russia is most likely to be responsible for Skripal poisoning.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan