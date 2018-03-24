LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 23 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.34% to $2072.00, copper price down by 1.37% to $6699.00, lead price down by 1.28% to $2350.50, nickel price down by 2.13% to $13120.00, tin price down by 1.07% to $20775.00, zinc price down by 0.33% to $3215.00, molybdenum price up by 2.08% to $24500.00, cobalt price down by 0.26% to $94750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.