Road condition update: All roads of republic significance open in Armenia


YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 24, as of 10:00, all roads of interstate and republican significance are open in Armenia.

According to the information of the traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures, on March 24, as of 10:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

