LIVE: Round 12 kicks off at World Chess Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The 12th round has kicked off at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany, reports Armenpress.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian will face Alexander Grishchuk in this round.

Fabiano Caruana remains the leader of the tournament with 7 points, followed by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov with 6.5 points and Alexander Grishchuk with 6 points.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan