Trebes siege: France hostage taker shot dead by police

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who took hostages in a supermarket in the French city of Trebes has been eliminated by police, city authorities said.

French media reported two deaths in the siege. Another two have been wounded.

Early 20 hostages managed to exit the supermarket. French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said “as we see, we are dealing with an act of terror”.

The gunman was holding several people hostage in a supermarket in Trèbes, in the south of France. French media say the man had earlier fired shots at some policemen who were jogging, wounding one of them, but not critically.

