Armenia to once again joint Earth Hour on March 24, street lights to be switched off for 1 hour

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. On March 24, 20:30-21:30, Armenia will for the 10th time join the Earth Hour movement – shutting down the lighting of main streets in Yerevan and other cities for one hour, WWF Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

The purpose of this awareness campaign is to unite the society, the business community and other stakeholder parties around the idea of switching off the lights for one hour – for raising awareness on important nature protection issues.

People do a wide range of things around the hour to show they care about our planet’s future. Millions choose to mark Earth Hour by going ‘lights out’ for 60 minutes at 8.30pm – a symbolic show of solidarity for the planet.

The world’s biggest landmarks – like Sydney Opera House, the Eiffel Tower, Buckingham Palace, and Edinburgh Castle – switch off lights as a visual display of their commitment too.

The main theme of today’s Earth Hour is preservation of biodiversity and prevention of human damages.

