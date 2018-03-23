At least two dead in France hostage situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. At least two people have been killed in the hostage crisis in Trebes, France, the mayor told BFM TV. Another two people have been wounded.

“People are wounded, we can see through the supermarket window that they are lying on the ground”, a police source said.

Interior minister Gérard Collomb said he will visit the scene soon.

The gunman was holding several people hostage in a supermarket in Trèbes, in the south of France, BBC reported.

French media say the man had earlier fired shots at some policemen who were jogging, wounding one of them, but not critically.

Elite police have rushed to the Super U shop in Trèbes, near Carcassonne.

A prosecutor says the gunman claims to be in the Islamic State group. In January 2015 a jihadist gunman killed four people in a Paris supermarket.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said the situation was "serious".

Hundreds of police officers have been deployed to the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

Earlier Reuters reported that the hostages had been freed, with only the gunman and police remaining inside the building.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan