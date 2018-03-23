Referees announced for Armenia-Estonia friendly football match
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The referees for the Armenia-Estonia friendly football match have been announced, the Football Federation of Armenia said.
Georgi Vadachkoria from Georgia will serve as the main referee for the match. Zaza Pipia and Davit Chigogidze will be the assistant referees for the match.
Arman Alaberkyan from Armenia will act as the fourth official.
The match will kick of March 24 18:00 Yerevan time.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
