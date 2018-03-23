Parliament Speaker Babloyan to participate in 138th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Switzerland
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan will depart for Geneva to participate in the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union on March 24-28, the Parliament told Armenpress.
The Armenian delegation includes MPs Samvel Nikoyan, Shushan Sardaryan, Lena Nazaryan, Shake Isayan, Karen Avagyan and chief of staff – secretary general of the Parliament Ara Saghatelyan.
A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled.
During the visit Ara Saghatelyan will participate in the session of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan