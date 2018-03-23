Chief meteorologist issues strong wind alert for March 24-25

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Dangerously powerful winds are expected in Armenia after midday March 24 until midday March 25, Gagik Surenyan, director of the Meteorological Center of the Hydromet Service told a press briefing.

In his words, an atmospheric front will form on Armenia as a result of cold air currents on the Black Sea and the warm air currents in the country.

The wind speed can reach 30-35 m/s in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Gegharkunik, Syunik and Artsakh, he said.

Surenyan says the strong winds might knock down trees and rip off rooftops.

“We urge citizens to be vigilant”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan