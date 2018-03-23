Chief meteorologist issues strong wind alert for March 24-25
12:34, 23 March, 2018
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Dangerously powerful winds are expected in Armenia after midday March 24 until midday March 25, Gagik Surenyan, director of the Meteorological Center of the Hydromet Service told a press briefing.
In his words, an atmospheric front will form on Armenia as a result of cold air currents on the Black Sea and the warm air currents in the country.
The wind speed can reach 30-35 m/s in Shirak, Lori, Tavush, Gegharkunik, Syunik and Artsakh, he said.
Surenyan says the strong winds might knock down trees and rip off rooftops.
“We urge citizens to be vigilant”, he said.
