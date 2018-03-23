Alexander Lapshin plans to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was imprisoned in Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh, intends to travel to Armenia.

Lapshin said on Facebook that he will participate in the upcoming Tour Expo 2018 tourism exhibition in Yerevan, due in April 20-22.

He jokingly said he will present his “experience” in Azerbaijan in Yerevan.

“I am departing to Yerevan with the goal to participate in a tourism exhibition. I will present my project – “With Lapshin’s tracks in Baku”. The project will include a flight on Mehriban Aliyeva’s private jet, leisure in the Kyurdakhan jail – all inclusive, and the Baku court for serious offenses. Prices are negotiable….I am joking.

I am actually going to speak about my travels at the expo, it is going to be interesting, visit it”, Lapshin said.

Lapshin was arrested in 2016 by Belarus police after being declared internationally wanted by Azerbaijan. The blogger was blacklisted by Azerbaijan for visiting Artsakh.

Lapshin was extradited to Baku in early 2017, a move that sparked outrage among human rights activists and others.

He was sentenced to three years in jail by Baku, but was pardoned by President Ilham Aliyev on September 11, 2017.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan