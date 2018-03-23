Crete Island resembles Mars as Saharan dust covers eastern Mediterranean

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The eastern Mediterranean, and in particular Crete Island, is covered under a layer of Saharan dust blown in by strong winds which is turning the very air a dusty red color.

A video posted by NTV shows how the island has turned completely red.

“Due to weather conditions Crete is starting to resemble Mars more than a Mediterranean island”, NTV said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan