Crete Island resembles Mars as Saharan dust covers eastern Mediterranean


YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The eastern Mediterranean, and in particular Crete Island, is covered under a layer of Saharan dust blown in by strong winds which is turning the very air a dusty red color.

A video posted by NTV shows how the island has turned completely red.

“Due to weather conditions Crete is starting to resemble Mars more than a Mediterranean island”, NTV said.

