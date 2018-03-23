Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 March

13 dead in Vietnam apartment fire


YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. At least 13 people have died and nearly 30 were injured in an apartment fire in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, AP reported.

The victims died from suffocation, while some jumped from the windows.

The apartment complex includes three 14 to 20 storey buildings, consisting of 700 apartments.

The fire started in an underground parking lot. Many of the injured said the alarm failed to go off. Firefighters tackled the blaze for more than an hour.

