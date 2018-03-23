FM Nalbandian highlights creation of permanent network of Francophonie businessmen

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The high-level meeting dedicated to the preparation of the La Francophonie Economic Forum, which will be held in Armenia on October 10 on the sidelines of the 17 summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, took place in Paris.

The meeting was attended by Armenia’s foreign minister, chairman of the Francophonie ministerial committee Edward Nalbandian, Henry Rabary Njaka, minister of foreign affairs of Madagascar, which holds the presidency in the International Organization of La Francophonie, Secretary General of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean and Pierre Gattaz, chair of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF), the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Introducing Armenia’s initiative to hold the Economic Forum, FM Nalbandian said the main goal is to create a permanent network of Francophonie businessmen. The minister said this network’s mission will be establishing and developing institutional, professional ties between the entrepreneurs, businessmen of La Francophonie space and the organizations uniting them, promoting favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, boosting mutual investments aimed at the economic development of the Francophonie states. Edward Nalbandian added that the formation of the network’s digital platform is also expected as a framework for beneficial exchange and positive experience.

Nalbandian highlighted the topics to be discussed at the Forum which are the followings: ensuring sustainable development for implementation of infrastructure programs, improvement of energy, including renewable energy, communication and transportation routes, water resources management, increase of efficiency of agriculture and food industry, promoting the mutual partnership in digital and high technologies, entrepreneur activity of women and youth and professional education.

The foreign minister said heads of international and regional economic structures, renowned businessmen from the Francophonie world will be invited to attend the Forum. He also informed that the Economic Forum is expected to be held in Armenia’s Tsakhkadzor resort town.

The meeting participants approved Armenia’s initiative to organize this Forum and the proposals linked with it and expressed readiness to assist in the organizational works.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan