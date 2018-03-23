Arsenal congratulates Mkhitaryan on Footballer of the Year award in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal congratulated Henrikh Mkhitaryan on winning the Footballer of the Year award in Armenia.

Mkhitaryan, Arsenal’s midfielder, is the captain of the Armenian national team and is also their all-time top goalscorer with 25 goals in 70 appearances.

Varazdat Haroyan came in at third with 25 points and Tigran Barseghyan picked up second place with 35 points, but Mkhitaryan won by a landslide, recording 190 points.

This is the seventh consecutive year that he’s received the award, and it’s the eighth of his career to date.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan