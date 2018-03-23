LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2079.00, copper price up by 1.18% to $6792.00, lead price up by 0.04% to $2381.00, nickel price up by 0.60% to $13405.00, tin price up by 1.45% to $21000.00, zinc price stood at $3225.50, molybdenum price up by 2.13% to $24000.00, cobalt price down by 0.52% to $95000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.