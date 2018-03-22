First “smart crossroad” in Yerevan rules out traffic jams

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Traffic Police of Armenia continues taking measures to ensure smooth traffic. ARMENPRESS reports an innovation has been put into operation in one of the crossroads of Yerevan. The Traffic Police have installed an ultrasound sensor at the crossroad of Etchmiadzin highway and the road to the airport that calculates the traffic flow and regulate the crossroad, as a result of which congestions are avoided.

Those devices are a novelty not only in Armenia, but also in the region. The ultrasound sensors are produced in Armenia. It’s only a few days the sensors are put into operation, but according to the Police Traffic, positive change is already evident.

The ultrasound sensors do not allow congestions on the crossroads. Within a few seconds the device calculates the number of vehicles and changes the colors of the traffic light.

This is the first “smart crossroad” in Armenia. The Traffic Police rule out any congestion here.

The Traffic Police are studying other crossroads to install the devices. Soon there will be more “smart” crossroads without congestions.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan