Minister of Transport, Communications and Technologies of Armenia briefs President Sargsyan on works done and priority projects

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a working meeting with Minister of Transport, Communications and Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan on March 22, during which the Minister briefed on the implementation process of the instructions issued by the President, the works done in 2017 and the priority projects for 2018, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Serzh Sargsyan issued a number of instructions, including to continue keeping in focus the road construction process and quality.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan