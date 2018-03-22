Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-03-18

YEREVAN, 22 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 March, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 480.06 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.39 drams to 592.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.75 drams to 679.19 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 151.31 drams to 20394.09 drams. Silver price down by 0.18 drams to 250.73 drams. Platinum price вup by 24.79 drams to 14616.27 drams.