Providing aid to Armenia and Artsakh discussed at US Congress hearings

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. US Congressmen urged to stop funding Azerbaijan and instead to assist Armenia and Artsakh, Voice of America reports.

During the hearings of the Congress committee on foreign affairs Congressman Brad Sherman called on the USAID head to provide assistance to Artsakh.

“You know that Armenia, which is blockaded by Turkey and Azerbaijan, deserves our support. You are aware that Nagorno Karabakh, now the Republic of Artsakh, is a neighbor to a militaristic force, and that the southern region of Georgia, which is called Samtskhe–Javakheti, is a region which also deserves most of our support. I believe many of my colleagues have addressed a letter on this occasion”, the Congressman said.

37 Congressmen called on their partners to reach the US aid to Armenia 60 million USD. In particular, they called on to provide 30 million USD economic, 10 million USD military aid to Armenia and 20 million USD to Armenian refugees of the Middle East who resettled in Armenia. The letter also calls on to stop any assistance to Azerbaijan and provide aid worth 10 million USD to Artsakh aimed at conducting demining activities and installing cameras to record the ceasefire violations.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan