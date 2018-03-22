Armenian FM to attend preparatory meeting of La Francophonie economic forum in Paris

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, who is also the chairman of the La Francophonie ministerial committee, will depart for Paris on March 22 to participate in the high-level meeting dedicated to the preparation of the Francophonie economic forum which will be held in Yerevan in October, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting will be attended by Henry Rabary Njaka, minister of foreign affairs of Madagascar, which holds the presidency in the International Organization of La Francophonie, Secretary General of La Francophonie Michaëlle Jean and Pierre Gattaz, chair of the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF).

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan