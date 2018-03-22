Poland not ready for Eurozone – PM Morawiecki

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Poland isn’t yet ready to enter the Eurozone, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Brussels.

“First of all it is necessary to solve all the problems which are so obvious in the Eurozone circles”, he said.

According to the Polish PM, the structure of his country’s economy differs from “the structure of most Western European countries”.

“Our economies aren’t ready yet. We haven’t yet reached that moment”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan