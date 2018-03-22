Two ethnic Armenians elected members of municipal councils in Netherlands: Preliminary results announced

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary results of the municipal elections held in the Netherlands on March 21, two ethnic Armenian candidates have been elected members of the municipal councils, Mato Hakhverdyan – Chairman of the Federation of the Dutch-Armenian Organizations, told Armenpress.

“According to the preliminary calculations of the votes collected by parties, Arshak Mazlumyan and Tavros Aslanyan have overcome the minimum threshold in two communities – Enkhuizen and Amstelveen respectively.

Local elections were held in more than 300 municipalities of the Netherlands on March 21. 13 Armenian candidates were taking part in the elections.

