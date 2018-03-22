At least 6 killed in blast at Czech chemical plant
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. At least 6 people have been killed, several others were seriously injured in an explosion at chemical plant in the Czech Republic, BBC reports.
The blast happened about at a Unipetrol facility in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital, Prague.
Police said residents were not believed to be in danger.
The cause of the blast is still unknown.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 15:25 Armenian finance minister holds meeting with French Ambassador
- 15:06 At least 6 killed in blast at Czech chemical plant
- 14:50 US prosecutors drop charges against most of Erdogan’s bodyguards for D.C. attack
- 14:27 NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program experts visit Armenia
- 14:20 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy
- 14:16 Slovakian president appoints Peter Pellegrini new prime minister
- 14:00 421 mln AMD provided for organizing great concert on 100th anniversary of First Republic and May heroic battles
- 13:49 Government considers urgent Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
- 13:42 Armenian government approves environmental protection strategy
- 13:31 Armenia, Israel to rule out income and property double taxation
- 13:29 Turkish giant Dogan Holding sold to Erdogan’s confidant
- 13:23 Some EAEU member states want to imitate Armenia’s experience in relations with EU
- 13:19 Armenia works with EU separate states on visa liberalization
- 13:14 ‘Don’t think we’re in an easy group in Nations League’ – Mkhitaryan
- 13:06 Deputy FM Kocharyan considers unlikely hindering ratification of Armenia-EU agreement by any member state
- 12:59 President of Artsakh meets Lebanese-Armenian businessmen in Beirut
- 12:34 Armenia’s Haroyan eyes victories in all friendly matches ahead of Nations League
- 12:17 ‘Generation’ international film festival to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 12:12 Tycoon Ruben Vardanyan’s investment fund acquires shares in Russian artificial intelligence enterprise
- 12:08 Armenian PM proposes to ease visa regime with several countries
- 11:59 Parliament to convene extraordinary session on March 23
- 11:53 Volume of investments for construction of oil refinery in Armenia to increase
- 11:47 Mkhitaryan vows top team performance in upcoming Armenia vs. Estonia and Lithuania friendly matches
- 11:46 EEC boss Tigran Sargsyan comments on concept of single financial market
- 11:35 Government approves ratification of Armenia-EU agreement
- 11:33 “Honor to be children’s hero” – Mkhitaryan says
- 11:18 Mkhitaryan receives Armenia’s Best Player of the Year award
- 10:43 US to provide nearly 500 million dollars in aid to Ukraine, Georgia
- 10:39 Armenian-American Trade and Investments Council convenes session in Washington D.C.
- 10:26 Germany deports 50 Georgian nationals
- 10:17 Peruvian President Kuczynski resigns amid corruption scandal
- 10:13 Nicolas Sarkozy charged under illegal campaign funding case
- 10:05 By congratulating Putin on re-election as Russia’s President, Trump showed he accepts his partner – political scientist
- 10:03 Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko to arrive in Georgia on official visit
- 09:59 Turkish, German Presidents discuss bilateral ties over phone
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 19047 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 2158 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
17:22, 03.20.2018
Viewed 2095 times Turkey will not stop in Afrin – Turkologist sees danger of Turkish move to Armenian-populated Gamishli
10:37, 03.16.2018
Viewed 1949 times World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
09:50, 03.20.2018
Viewed 1650 times White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election