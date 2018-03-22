Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

At least 6 killed in blast at Czech chemical plant


YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. At least 6 people have been killed, several others were seriously injured in an explosion at chemical plant in the Czech Republic, BBC reports.

The blast happened about at a Unipetrol facility in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital, Prague.

Police said residents were not believed to be in danger.

The cause of the blast is still unknown.

