Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on March 22 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Armenia Giovanni Ricciulli on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President thanked the Ambassador for the efforts and contribution to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-Italian friendly ties and highlighted the role of Giovanni Ricciulli on boosting the cultural cooperation which was demonstrated by his assistance to the preservation and restoration programs of cultural heritage in Armenia. President Sargsyan highlighted the positive dynamics recorded in the bilateral commercial ties over the past two years which led to the increase of trade turnover volumes and Italian investments in Armenia.

The President wished the Ambassador achievements and expressed hope that he will always remember warmly the years spent in Armenia and will leave the country with bright impressions and a feeling of conducted duty.

Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia is interested in deepening the relations with friendly Italy and expressed hope the new Ambassador of Italy will continue developing the bilateral ties with the same enthusiasm.

Ambassador Giovanni Ricciulli thanked the President for the appreciation and warm words and said he is happy to conduct his last diplomatic mission as an Ambassador in Armenia – a young country of people with an ancient history and culture. He assured that he will definitely visit Armenia in the future.

At the meeting the sides exchanged views on the cooperation development opportunities between Armenia and Italy in different spheres.



English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan