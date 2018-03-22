421 mln AMD provided for organizing great concert on 100th anniversary of First Republic and May heroic battles

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. A great concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles will take place in the Republic square, reports Armenpress.

421 million AMD was allocated to the government’s staff for organizing this concert.

The latter will provide these funds to the Mezzo Production LLC based on the agreement on donation.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan