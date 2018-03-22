Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

421 mln AMD provided for organizing great concert on 100th anniversary of First Republic and May heroic battles


YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. A great concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and the May heroic battles will take place in the Republic square, reports Armenpress.

421 million AMD was allocated to the government’s staff for organizing this concert.

The latter will provide these funds to the Mezzo Production LLC based on the agreement on donation.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration