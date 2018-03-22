Armenian government approves environmental protection strategy

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved the strategy of environmental protection and management of natural resource usage program.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan said the program is a coordinated package of nature protection policy tools, which will make the existing action programs in the sector more coordinated, will address the solution of problems and will also take into account Armenia’s international obligations in the field.

“The strategy has observed in detail the biodiversity, including forests, special preserved areas, water resources and the atmosphere”, he said.

