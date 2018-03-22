Armenia, Israel to rule out double taxation

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia approved the bill on ratifying the 2017 July 25 convention “On excluding double taxation on income and property and preventing tax evasion between Armenia and Israel”.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, finance minister Vardan Aramyan mentioned that the Constitutional Court has recently endorsed the agreement.

“As of this moment, we have this kind of agreements with 46 countries. With another three countries – Kyrgyzstan, Seychelles and Uzbekistan, we have almost completed procedures. By yearend, we will most likely complete talks with another 4 countries and the agreements will be prepared for signing”, he said.

