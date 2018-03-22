Some EAEU member states want to imitate Armenia’s experience in relations with EU

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. There are countries among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) that want to imitate Armenia’s experience in the relations with the European Union, Armenpress reports.

After today’s Cabinet meeting, in response to the reporter’s question whether the EAEU member states are somehow interested in imitating Armenia’s experience in terms of establishing new level relations with the EU, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said: “I will not mention names, but there are some. They examine our experience”.

At the same time the reporters asked whether he sees obstacles for ratification of the Armenia-EU agreement in connection with the deterioration of the EU-Russian relations, Kocharyan stated in response: “No, I do not see any obstacle, it was stated repeatedly, moreover, the EU attaches great importance to the fact that Armenia is the first EAEU member state that develops such a deep partnership with the EU, but of course, maintaining its commitments in other integration unions”.

The Armenian government on March 22 approved the bill on ratifying the ‘Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Armenia, on the one hand, and the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community and their member states, on the other hand’.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan