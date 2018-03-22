PM Karapetyan issues instruction on preparations for irrigation season

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. A Cabinet sitting was held on March 22, chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan. Before proceeding to the agenda, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

“During the latest consultation at the Government, the State Water Management Committee provided information on the amount of water available in the reservoirs and reported on the ongoing preparations for the 2018 irrigation season. We also discussed the irrigation conditions and priorities in individual Provinces,” Karen Karapetyan noted.

Whereas the amount of water available in the reservoirs may cause certain risks in terms of irrigation water supply, Karen Karapetyan gave the Head of State Water Management Committee seven days to work out with the concerned authorities and submit to the Ministry of Finance cost estimates for the procurement of mobile pumping devices, deep-well pumps, rehabilitation of idle deep-wells, and for the implementation of new drilling projects, based on the domestic demand for irrigation water.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministers of Finance, Territorial Administration and Development and Nature Protection to launch the procurement process in cooperation with the State Water Management Committee within 10 days upon receipt of the package. At the same time, the environmental impact assessment expertise will have to be provided within the shortest possible timeframes.



The Ministers of Agriculture, Territorial Administration and Development, the Head of State Water Management Committee and the Governors shall sum up the water sector-related investment projects within a 3-month period, identify the priorities for 2019 and submit relevant proposals to the Government Staff. The Head of Government instructed the stakeholders to henceforth start the preparations for the irrigation season in the autumn-winter period.

The Executive approved the Yerevan State University Graduates Union NGO-developed Housing and Social Security Investment Program to be implemented on an area of 6.57 hectares adjacent to Monte Melkonyan Street. The Government also approved the proposal to sell the plot of land to the Organizations through direct sales. The Renaissance Youth Village will be built within the framework of the project to the cost of 52 billion drams.

The Government amended one of its previous decisions. The proposed arrangements will enable our compatriots who have settled abroad to apply and get information on registered rights and restrictions on their property, as well as final documents (State registration of property rights, certificates, etc.) through the consular posts of the Republic of Armenia. That is, our compatriots living in a foreign country may benefit from the services provided by the State Committee of Immovable Property Cadastre through Armenia’s consulates without having to come to Armenia. The Prime Minister instructed those responsible to properly inform our compatriots about the new arrangement.

In conclusion, the Government decided to propose the National Assembly Speaker to convene an extraordinary National Assembly session on March 23, at 11:00.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan