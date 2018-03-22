Armenia’s Haroyan eyes victories in all friendly matches ahead of Nations League

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Varazdat Haroyan, defender of the Armenian national football team, says they don’t yield to neither the Estonian nor the Lithuanian teams.

“We have studied our opponent, the Estonian team, it is a good team. They are tall, athletic men. We aren’t yielding to neither the Estonian nor the Lithuanian teams. We must struggle to will all 4 friendly matches until the start of the Nations League. I am now in a good shape and I am ready for the matches”, Haroyan said.

Haroyan was third in the top footballer of Armenia awards. “Although I am third, I am happy. It is very pleasant to be among the top three of best football players”.

Armenia will face Estonia March 24 and Lithuania March 27 in friendly matches in Yerevan.

