‘Generation’ international film festival to be held in Tbilisi, Georgia

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. ‘Generation’ international youth film festival will be held in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, for the first time, the event organizers said, Sputnik News reports.

The film festival will take place from March 29 to April 2.

The Georgian ministry of culture and sports said the event is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first independent Republics of Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“The model of the festival is based on the best international experience which will contribute to development of analytical thinking of the youth through cinematography, and the master classes and lectures will help to discover talented young people and assist their participation in foreign film festivals”, the statement said.

Young people aged 13 to 18 can take part in the film festival.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan