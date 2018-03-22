Tycoon Ruben Vardanyan’s investment fund acquires shares in Russian artificial intelligence enterprise

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. RT Business Development, a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation Rostec, and New Dimension Fund Variable Capital Investment, a fund owned by Armenian businessman Ruben Vardanyan, philanthropist, cofounder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, have acquired shares of Ntechlab, a Russian enterprise designing facial recognition systems, the company told Vedomosti newspapers.

Rostec said its subsidiary acquitted 12,5% of the company.

New Dimension Fund Variable Capital Investment bought 25% of the enterprise. The worth of the deal hasn’t been disclosed.

NtechLab is a Russian company established in 2015. It operates in the field of artificial intelligence.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan