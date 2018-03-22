Mkhitaryan vows top team performance in upcoming Armenia vs. Estonia and Lithuania friendly matches

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, captain of Armenia’s national football team and midfielder of London’s Arsenal, says Armenia will do its best to win in the upcoming friendly matches against Estonia and Lithuania in Yerevan.

Speaking after the awarding ceremony in Yerevan where Mkhitaryan was named Best Football Player of 2017, the Armenian international told ARMENPRESS the team’s spirit is always high. “We will try to win in both matches. Although there will be strategic and squad changes, it shouldn’t impact the desire to win. We will try to make our fans happy,” he said.

Mkhitaryan also spoke about the new addition to the Armenian team – Norberto Briasco Balekian – “I have a very good opinion on Balekian, he is getting adapted to the team very good. We hope he will bring great benefit in the matches”.

Armenia will face Estonia March 24 and Lithuania March 27 in friendly matches in Yerevan.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan