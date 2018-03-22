“Honor to be children’s hero” – Mkhitaryan says

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of London’s Arsenal, says it is a great honor that thousands of children consider him to be their hero today.

“I was a kid too, I know what those feelings are. I too had heroes, I wanted to be like some football player or a hero. It is a great honor, because it means you’ve achieved something, you’ve accomplished something important for the country, your followers. I am very happy to be the children’s hero,” Mkhitaryan told ARMENPRESS after receiving the Best Football Player of 2017 Award in Yerevan, Armenia.

This is the 7th consecutive and 8th total time that Mkhitaryan is receiving the award.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan