Mkhitaryan receives Armenia’s Best Player of the Year award

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan received Armenia’s Best Player of the Year award, Armenpress reports.

“I receive this award with a great pleasure. I will try again to be the first in the coming years, but of course, respecting my teammates”, Mkhitaryan said during the awarding ceremony.

Collecting 190 points Mkhitaryan was named the Best Player of 2017 for the eight times. During 2017 Mkhitaryan won the Europa League, the Premier League cups and was included in the symbolic team of the Europa League. He is one of the most popular Armenians in the world. The international media outlets almost every day report about Mkhitaryan, mentioning Armenia as well, and in this sense Mkhitaryan has a great contribution to raising awareness on Armenia and its people, national values.

Football player of the Armenian national team, FK Vardar striker Tigran Barseghyan captured the second position with 35 points.

The third place was captured by Varazdat Haroyan, Armenia’s national team player and the Russian Ural defender, with 25 points.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan